Burhan’s deputy accuses UAE of backing RSF to control Sudan's land and ports

The deputy chairman of the Sudanese Sovereignty Council has accused the UAE of planning to control the country’s lands and ports by supporting the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) led by Mohamed Dagalo, known as Hemedti.

Addressing a military gathering in the city of Sinnar, central Sudan, General Yasser Al-Atta explained that there were several reasons behind the outbreak of war in the country, including the United Arab Emirates ruler, Mohammed Bin Zayed’s desire to gain control over Sudan’s agricultural lands, mineral resources and maritime ports on the Red Sea coast.

Al-Atta claimed that Bin Zayed used the RSF militia to take control of Sudan to achieve these goals, with help from the Russian Wagner Group and European “criminal mafia”, to control Sudan. This is not the first time Al-Atta has criticised the UAE and its leaders, previously warning that the UAE is sending support aircraft to the RSF through an airport in the Ugandan city of Entebbe and then to Central African Republic through the Wagner group’s control of Bangui.

