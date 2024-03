MEMO Monitoring: Christian TV, Israel and Trump's election campaign MEMO Monitoring looks at the pro-Israel Christian TV networks in the US, how they are covering the war on Gaza, and what impact they will have on the 2024 US presidential election. Evangelicals make up nearly a third of the US population, about 110 million people, and many of them are Christian Zionists. But their support for Israel actually comes from a place of anti-Semitism, believing that Jews must go to Israel in order to initiate the second coming of Jesus. But the Christian Zionist leaders aren't fringe characters, they are funding the Donald Trump campaign and also have strong links with right-wing Zionists in Israel, including Benjamin Netanyahu.