13 ICU patients killed after Israel storms Shifa Hospital

The Israeli army has caused the death of 13 patients in Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital’s intensive care unit by depriving them of medicine, oxygen and food, the Government Media Office said yesterday, Anadolu reported.

In a statement, the media office said: “The Israeli army premeditatedly killed 13 patients by denying them medicine, saline, electricity and oxygen since it occupied the hospital for the fourth consecutive day.”

The statement said that there were 22 patients – including the 13 who were pronounced dead – in Al-Shifa Hospital’s intensive care unit who required specialised medical care.

There are patients and injured people inside Al-Shifa Hospital whose wounds have rotted due to the lack of doctors, nurses and wound dressing

it added.

The US administration, the international community and Israel are responsible for these crimes against patients, medical staff and the Palestinian people, it continued.

The Israeli occupation army’s raid of Al-Shifa Hospital continued for a fourth consecutive day, putting in danger the lives of tens of thousands of Palestinians who have taken refuge in the hospital, medical crews and patients.

This is not the first time the Israeli army has attacked Al-Shifa Complex. In November, the army stormed the medical complex, killing dozens and wounding more and arrested a number of medical staff, patients and displaced persons, stealing dead bodies from within the hospital grounds and exhuming graves of those buried within its courtyards.

READ: Hamas slams world’s ‘shameful silence’ on Israel’s attacks on Shifa Hospital