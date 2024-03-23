China representative: ‘US draft resolution greenlights further Gaza killings’

China’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) Zhang Jun announced that the US-proposed draft resolution in the Security Council on the Middle East greenlights the continuation of killings in the Gaza Strip.

During the Security Council meeting, the Chinese delegate asserted: “An immediate ceasefire is a fundamental precondition for saving people’s lives, expanding humanitarian access and preventing a larger conflict. The US draft contains [only] preliminary conditions for a ceasefire, essentially greenlighting further killings. This is inadmissible. The draft is also extremely unbalanced on a number of other aspects.”

Algeria, China and Russia had previously opposed the US draft resolution, preventing it from being passed.

Russia’s permanent representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, described the US draft resolution on Gaza as exceedingly politicised, noting that the US ignored proposals presented by Russia and other countries.

Nebenzya noted that an alternative draft resolution prepared by several non-permanent members was presented to the Security Council, adding that it was a “balanced and apolitical document”. Nebenzya stated that he believes this document could be adopted because it clearly calls for a ceasefire and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.

