Failure to implement Gaza ceasefire resolution 'unforgivable': UN chief

UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, said on Monday a failure to implement the resolution adopted by the UN Security Council that called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza “would be unforgivable”, Anadolu Agency reports.

“The Security Council just approved a long-awaited resolution on Gaza, demanding an immediate ceasefire, and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages. This resolution must be implemented. Failure would be unforgivable,” Guterres wrote on X.

The Council passed the resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire for the month of Ramadan, leading to “a lasting sustainable” ceasefire.

Fourteen nations voted in favour of the resolution, presented by 10 elected members of the Council, while the US abstained from voting.

The resolution also demanded the “immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, as well as ensuring humanitarian access to address their medical and other humanitarian needs.”

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on the Palestinian Territory since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group, Hamas, in which some 1,200 Israelis were killed.

However, since then, it has been revealed by Haaretz that helicopters and tanks of the Israeli army had, in fact, killed many of the 1,139 soldiers and civilians claimed by Israel to have been killed by the Palestinian Resistance.

More than 32,333 Palestinians have since been killed and over 74,694 injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war, now in its 171st day, has pushed 85 per cent of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60 per cent of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

