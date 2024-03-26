Israeli lawmaker resigns citing misguided execution of Gaza genocide

Gideon Sa’ar, a prominent Israeli lawmaker and chair of the New Hope-The United Right Party, has announced his resignation from the government, citing concerns over the conduct of Israel’s war on the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and its impact on the occupation state’s international standing. Sa’ar’s decision comes amid growing frustration with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s handling of the military operation and the exclusion of Sa’ar from the war cabinet.

More than 32,400 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed by Israel in a campaign which the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has concluded amounts to a possible genocide. The rate of killing in Gaza is the highest of any war in recent history.

In a statement to the media, Sa’ar expressed his belief that the current military strategy is not effectively advancing Israel’s goals and is instead prolonging the campaign. He argued that a quicker timetable should have been implemented to destroy Hamas’ military power.

Furthermore, Sa’ar emphasised that the prolonged war has had a detrimental effect on Israel’s position in the international diplomatic arena. Despite repeatedly voicing his concerns in the security cabinet, Sa’ar felt that his influence was limited, as the forum had become a mere talking shop, with crucial decisions being made exclusively by the war cabinet.

Sa’ar’s attempt to join the war cabinet was met with opposition from Benny Gantz, the head of the National Unity Party, prompting Sa’ar to break his party’s electoral alliance with Gantz’s party two weeks ago. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly did not object to Sa’ar’s inclusion in the war cabinet. National Security Minister and the far-right politician Itamar Ben-Gvir insisted on being allowed in as well, which Netanyahu opposed.

As Israel continues to grapple with the international fallout from its assault on Gaza, Sa’ar’s departure from the government highlights the growing divisions within the Israeli political landscape. With no clear path to victory in sight and Israel becoming a global pariah, more resignations are expected to follow.