Hamas says UN rapporteur’s statement gives international community and UN ‘real test’

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement has said that the statement by UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese, that there are “reasonable grounds to believe that the threshold indicating the commission of the crime of genocide against Palestinians as a group in Gaza has been met,” presents a “real test” to the international community and the UN itself, Safa has reported.

“The statement by Ms Albanese is an additional acknowledgment from a senior UN official about genocide,” said Hamas. The international community and the UN must protect humanity and stand up to their responsibilities to prevent acts of genocide.”

The movement called on the International Criminal Court “to move beyond its silence and take urgent action to hold the occupation leaders accountable for the genocide and ethnic cleansing they are committing against our Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip in full view of the world.”

Albanese said last Friday that, “The colossal amount of evidence concerning international crimes committed by Israel in Gaza just over the past six months could keep the ICC busy for the next five decades.” Accountability is more needed than ever, she wrote on X.

