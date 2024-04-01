Al-Shifa Hospital completely destroyed after two weeks of Israeli attacks After nearly two weeks of ongoing military operations, Israeli forces withdraw from the Al-Shifa Hospital compound, leaving it a destroyed and unsalvageable structure. The complex, which is the largest in Gaza and served over two million people, is completely out of service. Israel has consistently targeted the health sector in Gaza, leaving hospitals completely destroyed and the attack on Al-Shifa Hospital is the latest in a series of relentless attacks on hospitals in Gaza.