Turkish, Saudi foreign ministers discuss bilateral ties, Gaza

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan spoke over the phone on Sunday and discussed bilateral relations between their countries and regional developments, Anadolu news agency reported.

The latest situation in Gaza and steps that the Gaza Contact Group can take in the future were also discussed, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Last fall, a contact group was formed by the regional countries along with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League to push for a ceasefire in Gaza and the establishment of a state of Palestine along the pre-1967 borders with its capital in East Jerusalem.

READ: Turkiye, US agree on importance of ending conflict in Gaza: Turkish Foreign Ministry