Israeli troops left a trail of bodies and wide-scale destruction as they withdrew from Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital following an intensive 2-week raid.

MEMO’s correspondent Motasem Dalloul speaks to Palestinians who have come to Al-Shifa looking for their family members that were either sheltering or seeking medical treatment at the hospital when Israeli troops besieged and attacked the Strip’s largest medical complex.

