Ex-Irish Defence Forces providing training for Libya militia headed by Khalifa Haftar

An Irish company is using former Irish soldiers to train the military forces of Libyan General, Khalifa Haftar in the east of the country, the Irish Times reports.

According to the report, investigations by Irish Times journalist, Bernice Harrison, the training given by a private company called Irish Training Solutions, is for the self-styled Libyan National Army’s 166 Infantry Brigade.

During investigation, the Irish Times also found that the soldiers, formerly part of the Irish Defence Forces, had supplied the brigades’ members with equipment and uniforms.

The report says the training and supplying of armed forces in Libya has been under a UN arms embargo since 2011 following the outbreak of civil war between former Libyan dictator, Muammar Gaddafi, and anti-regime fighters.

READ: France returns Ptolemaic-era statue to Libya after looting in 2011