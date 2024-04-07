Middle East Monitor
Israel detains 15 more Palestinians in West Bank

April 7, 2024 at 1:12 pm

Israeli forces take security measures at Qalandia checkpoint between the northern West Bank and Jerusalem as Palestinians on their way to cross the border and perform Friday prayer at Al Aqsa Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan on March 29, 2024 [Issam Rimawi - Anadolu Agency]

The Israeli army on Sunday detained at least 15 Palestinians, including a child and former detainees, across the occupied West Bank, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to a joint statement by the Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Authority and the Palestinian Prisoners Society, the new arrests brought the total number of Palestinians detained by the Israeli forces since 7 October 2023 to 8,100.

The arrests mainly took place in the cities of Hebron, Bethlehem, Jerusalem, Ramallah, and Jenin.

During the Israeli arrest campaigns, the statement said, the Israeli forces beat and abused Palestinians and damaged their homes and properties.

Tensions have been high across the West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip after a cross-border attack by Hamas on 7 October 2023.

At least 459 Palestinians from the West Bank have been killed by the Israeli forces and settlers since 7 October, in addition to over 4,750 others injured.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in an interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

