Israel ‘undecided’ on criminal probe over death of Gaza aid workers

Israel has not yet decided if it will launch a criminal investigation into last week’s killing of seven mainly foreign aid workers in an air strike in the Gaza Strip, according to local media today.

The aid workers with US-based aid charity World Central Kitchen were killed on 1 April when their convoy was hit shortly after they oversaw the unloading of 100 tonnes of food aid brought to Gaza by sea.

They were nationals of Australia, Poland, the UK and Palestine as well as a US-Canadian dual citizen.

The Israeli army said that its inquiry into the incident had found serious errors and breaches of procedure by its military. It dismissed two officers involved in the deadly attack and reprimanded three others.

“The military prosecution has not yet decided whether to launch a criminal investigation against those involved” in the strike, the Israeli public broadcaster KAN said.

