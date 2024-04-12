Israel says it killed head of police station in northern Gaza

The Israeli army said, Friday, that it killed Radwan Radwan, head of the Jabalya Al-Nazla police station and the head of the committee for securing aid in northern Gaza, in a raid on Thursday claiming that he was the Hamas internal security official in the Jabalya area, Anadolu Agency reports.

“An air force unit, in cooperation with the Gaza Division and the General Security Service (Shin Bet), killed Radwan Muhammad Abdullah Radwan, the internal security official in the Jabalya region affiliated with the Hamas organisation, yesterday (Thursday),” the Israeli army said in a statement.

The army claimed that Radwan “is considered one of the members of the organisation’s military wing,” in reference to the Al-Qassam Brigades.

It also claimed it had “eliminated” Hamed Muhammad Ali Ahmed, “a commander in the Hamas military wing,” adding that he was “in charge of operations for the internal security of Hamas in Jabalya.”

The army also claimed that it had eliminated “another Hamas member who belonged to the Jabalya Brigade.”

There was no comment from the Hamas group on the Israeli allegations.

On Thursday, medical sources confirmed to Anadolu that the head of the Jabalya Al-Nazla police station and head of the committee for securing aid in the northern Gaza Strip was killed as a result of an Israeli airstrike targeting his house.

Israel has waged a military offensive on the Gaza Strip since a 7 October cross-border attack by the Palestinian group, Hamas, which killed around 1,200 people.

However, since then, it has been revealed by Haaretz that helicopters and tanks of the Israeli army had, in fact, killed many of the 1,139 soldiers and civilians claimed by Israel to have been killed by the Palestinian Resistance.

More than 33,600 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the war began.

Israel has also imposed a crippling blockade on the seaside enclave, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.

The war has pushed 85 per cent of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while much of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which has urged it to do more to prevent famine in Gaza.

