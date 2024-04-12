Journalists injured in Israel attack on refugee camp in central Gaza Strip

A number of journalists were injured in an Israeli attack that targeted the Nuseirat Refugee Camp in central Gaza Strip on Friday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Medical sources told Anadolu that among the injured were field journalists from the TRT Arabic channel reporting on the Gaza attacks.

Israel has waged a military offensive on the Gaza Strip since a 7 October cross-border attack by the Palestinian group, Hamas, which killed around 1,200 people.

However, since then, it has been revealed by Haaretz that helicopters and tanks of the Israeli army had, in fact, killed many of the 1,139 soldiers and civilians claimed by Israel to have been killed by the Palestinian Resistance.

More than 33,600 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the war began.

It has also imposed a crippling blockade on the seaside enclave, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.

The war has pushed 85 per cent of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while much of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) which has urged it to do more to prevent famine in Gaza.

READ: Israeli army launches new military operation in central Gaza