US conducts humanitarian airdrops into northern Gaza

The US yesterday conducted another round of humanitarian airdrops into northern Gaza, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

“The joint operation included one C-130 U.S. Air Force aircraft, and U.S. Army Soldiers specialized in aerial delivery of U.S humanitarian assistance supplies,” CENTCOM said on X.

April 11 USCENTCOM Conducts Humanitarian Airdrops into Gaza U.S. Central Command conducted an air drop of humanitarian assistance into Northern Gaza on April 11, 2024, at 12:26 p.m. (Gaza time) to provide essential relief to civilians affected by the ongoing conflict. The joint… pic.twitter.com/7IjMYvsoMf — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) April 11, 2024

It said the planes dropped more than 6,000 pounds (2.72 tonnes) of food, adding: “To date, the U.S. has dropped approximately 855 tons of humanitarian assistance supplies.”

The US insists on carrying out aid airdrops in Gaza rather than using cost efficient land routines for such deliveries. Previous airdrops have killed Palestinians either by landing on civilians, or as a result of drowning after civilians were forced into the sea to recover the aid. They have also landed on civilian infrastructure including music needed solar panels, damaging them beyond repair.

America is Israel’s largest supplier of military aid and provides over $3.8 billion in annual military assistance to the occupation state. Since Israel launched its genocidal bombing campaign in Gaza, Washington has approved additional funding for Tel Aviv including of more than 1,800 MK84 2,000-pound bombs and 500 MK82 500-pound bombs in March. The 2,000-pound bombs have been linked to mass civilian casualty rates in Gaza. The State Department also approved the transfer of 25 F-35A fighter jets and engines estimated to be worth around $2.5 billion.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the Gaza Strip since early October, banning the entry of vital food, medication, water and fuel for the first few weeks then allowing a small amount of items each day. The EU, UN and human rights groups have all highlighted that Tel Aviv’s actions have led to a “man-made famine” in the enclave, which has already killed a number of Palestinian children.