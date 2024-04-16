Jordan FM says Netanyahu wants to divert attention from Gaza by escalation with Iran

Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Tuesday that the international community should stop Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from “stealing” attention away from Gaza by escalating his confrontation with Iran, Reuters has reported.

In remarks during a press conference with his German counterpart in Berlin, Safadi said that Iran had announced that it “did not want to escalate further” after it responded to Israel’s attack against its consulate in Damascus.

“We are against escalating,” added Safadi. “Netanyahu wants to draw [the world’s] attention away from Gaza and focus on his confrontation with Iran.”

