Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Jordan FM says Netanyahu wants to divert attention from Gaza by escalation with Iran

April 16, 2024 at 4:07 pm

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi speaks during the 14th Jordan-European Union Association Council meeting on bilateral relations in Dead Sea region, Petra, Jordan on June 2, 2022 [Mohamad Salaheddin - Anadolu Agency]

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi speaks during the 14th Jordan-European Union Association Council meeting on bilateral relations in Dead Sea region, Petra, Jordan on June 2, 2022 [Mohamad Salaheddin – Anadolu Agency]

Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Tuesday that the international community should stop Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from “stealing” attention away from Gaza by escalating his confrontation with Iran, Reuters has reported.

In remarks during a press conference with his German counterpart in Berlin, Safadi said that Iran had announced that it “did not want to escalate further” after it responded to Israel’s attack against its consulate in Damascus.

“We are against escalating,” added Safadi. “Netanyahu wants to draw [the world’s] attention away from Gaza and focus on his confrontation with Iran.”

READ: Jordan says it will not be ‘battlefield’ for Israel, Iran

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending