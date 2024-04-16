Palestinian detainee’s leg amputated in Israeli prison due to medical negligence

Palestinian detainee, Sufyan Abu Salah from Gaza, had his leg amputated while being detained in Israeli jails as a result of severe medical negligence, journalist Hassan Eslayeh said on X.

Eslayeh visited Abu Salah and other freed prisoners in the Abu Youssef Al-Najjar Governmental Hospital in the Rafah Governorate, south of the Gaza Strip.

Abu Salah said he was in good health at the time of his arrest but in prison he suffered severe infections in his leg that lasted seven days, adding that when he asked the soldiers for medical treatment they refused.

مؤلم

شاهد الاسير سفيان ابو صلاح اعتقله الاحتلال واقفا على قدميه فخرج من السجن بقدم واحدة نتيجة التعذيب والاهمال الطبي بحق الاسرى الفلسطينيين pic.twitter.com/cgL2mL8SBe — حسن اصليح | Hassan (@hassaneslayeh) April 15, 2024

Once his health had severely deteriorated, he was transferred to an Israeli hospital where doctors amputated his leg, the photojournalist was told.

Israeli prison guards have escalated their violations against Palestinian detainees since 7 October.

According to the media officer at the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club, Amani Farajna, there is no information to date about the number of Gazans detained since October, nor about those who were forcibly disappeared by occupation forces during their military operations in Gaza.

Amnesty International has said that it possesses “testimonies and video evidence indicating that Palestinian detainees have been subjected to torture and ill-treatment, including beatings and humiliation, which includes being asked not to raise their heads and to kneel on the ground, in addition to being forced to sing Israeli songs in horrific detention conditions.”

Footage circulating online also shows “Israeli soldiers beating and insulting Palestinian detainees, with the detainees blindfolded, naked, and handcuffed.”

Earlier this week, 62-year-old Palestinian prisoner Walid Daqqa, a cancer patient, died in prison due to medical negligence after spending 38 years in jail. Israel has refused to release his body.

