Iran rejects ‘baseless’ Argentina court ruling on 1994 terrorist attack

Iran has rejected a ruling by Argentina’s highest criminal court over the 1994 attack against a Jewish community centre in Buenos Aires, which was declared a “crime against humanity,” paving the way for victims to seek justice. The rejection was announced by Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani.

In last week’s ruling, the judges found that the bombing of the Argentine Israelite Mutual Association (AMIA) was carried out by Lebanon’s Hezbollah and responded to a “political and strategic design” by Iran. The court also said that Iran had ordered the attack in 1992 on Israel’s Embassy in Buenos Aires.

Targeting Latin America’s largest Jewish community, the AMIA attack resulted in 85 people killed and 300 wounded. The embassy attack killed 29 people.

The landmark ruling concluded that the attacks were in response to Argentina’s refusal at that time to provide nuclear technology to Iran.

However, Kanaani said yesterday that Tehran rejects the “baseless and unsubstantiated allegations,” insisting that the ruling is politically motivated.

OPINION: What motivates a president of Argentina to call for the demolition of Al-Aqsa Mosque?

Iran’s IRNA noted that the ruling “is a clear sign that enemies of the Islamic Republic, specifically the Zionist regime, are implementing a new political project against Iran, as the case was under investigation in another court.”

The Iranian diplomat also accused Israel of trying to shift focus from its genocide in Gaza, suggesting that it may have influenced the recent ruling.

“It is evident to all that in recent months, the Zionist regime has faced global condemnation for committing war crimes and the heinous killing of civilians, particularly Palestinian children and women in the Gaza Strip… [and is attempting] to distract the international community from its offences in various ways.”

Under right-wing President Javier Milei, Argentina has taken significant steps towards strengthening its ties with Tel Aviv, marking a distinct shift in its foreign policy compared with previous administrations.

Zionist Milei confirmed during his visit to Israel that Argentina would relocate its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, aligning with a promise he made during his electoral campaign. Milei’s approach diverges notably from that of many other Latin American leaders who have condemned or severed diplomatic ties with Israel.

READ: Argentine president declares unwavering support for Israel after Iran attack