Sisi warns of destruction in the Middle East due to situation in Gaza

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has said that history will stop at a defining moment in which the people of Gaza will be subjected to intimidation and collective punishment. Al-Sisi made his comment during a meeting with Bahrain’s King Hamad Bin Isa in Cairo.

“We are meeting today at a critical and dangerous time due to the Israeli war on Gaza,” said the Egyptian leader in a joint press conference. “It is, unequivocally, a watershed moment that will endure in the annals of history, given the outrageous use of military force to terrorise, starve and inflict unimaginable suffering on innocent civilians, collectively and indiscriminately, to terrify them into abandoning their homes and be forcibly displaced from their own land.”

He pointed out that this is unfolding while the international community stands-by idly. “Its ability or will to uphold justice and enforce international law, international humanitarian law or even the basic tenets of humanity, is utterly crippled.”

Al-Sisi and the Bahraini monarch “deliberated” on their countries’ “efforts and joint Arab action to address this untenable situation, bring it to an end and, above all, prevent its recurrence.”

According to the Egyptian president, “Egypt has repeatedly warned not only against the direct political, security and humanitarian ramifications of this war on the brothers in occupied Palestine, but also of the inevitable adverse spill over of the conflict and the subsequent, unavoidable calls for escalation and retribution that will plunge the region into a cycle of violence and counter-violence, expanding its realm to ruthlessly obliterate any hope of peace and of a stable, secure life for the peoples of the region.”

He went on to say that the two heads of state had “discussed these troubling regional developments and our visions for addressing them thoroughly, driven by our shared belief in the crucial importance of safeguarding the security and stability of the region and its peoples against multiple threats, and of not abandoning their fate to the will of warmongers. This commitment is grounded in the principle of prioritising common Arab security, which we consider as indivisible.”

