614 Israel soldiers killed in Gaza

An Israeli soldier was injured after rockets were fired from Gaza at the Shlomit settlement yesterday evening, Israeli Army Radio announced.

According to the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation, the Israeli occupation army announced yesterday that 615 soldiers have been killed since 7 October, including 267 who were killed in the ground operation in the Gaza Strip.

The army also stated that 3,361 soldiers have been injured since the outbreak of the war on Gaza, including 520 who were seriously injured, and that 41 soldiers were killed by friendly fire and operational accidents.

On Monday, two Israeli soldiers were killed in a Hezbollah drone strike near the northern Israeli town of Metula, another was killed yesterday.

