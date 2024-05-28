Israel holds Palestine woman in administrative detention despite having both legs amputated

A female Palestinian detainee underwent surgery to have her legs amputated at an Israeli hospital on Monday while an administrative detention order for four months was issued against her, Anadolu agency reported.

“Prisoner Wafaa Jarrar from Jenin city had surgery, during which her legs were amputated from below the knees,” her lawyer, Khaled Mahajneh, said.

Mahajneh visited her in hospital while she was under arrest, with guards from the Israeli occupation army present, adding that an administrative detention order was issued against her despite her medical condition.

Israel’s policy of administrative detention allows occupation authorities to hold Palestinians indefinitely without charge or trial.

The Commission of Detainees’ Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners Society said that 49-year-old Jarrar is a mother of four. She was seriously injured during her violent arrest on 21 May by Israeli occupation forces in Jenin.

Her husband, Abdel-Jabbar Jarrar, 58, has been held under administrative detention since February.

Out of 80 female detainees in Israeli jails, 25 are held under administrative detention.

The total number of Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails as of the beginning of May reached 9,300, including 3,400 held under administrative detention.

