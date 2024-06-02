Over 120 Palestinian bodies recovered 2 days after Israeli occupation forces left Jabalia camp

More than 120 bodies of Palestinians were recovered from the rubble two days after Israeli occupation forces left the Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip, Anadolu news agency reported.

Medical sources at Kamal Adwan Hospital told Anadolu that emergency crews and civil defence teams have recovered more than 120 Palestinian bodies from the destroyed roads and under the rubble of collapsed buildings in the Jabalia camp, with the clearing of trash and debris still underway.

On Friday, the Israeli military declared the end of its offensive in the Jabalia area after 20 days.

Amid allegations that Tel Aviv was concealing accurate casualty figures, the offensive also claimed the lives of 10 Israeli soldiers.

Israel has been waging a brutal offensive against Gaza since October, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire. The offensive has killed at least 36,400 Palestinians, mainly children and women, and wounded over 80,000 others.

More than seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of “genocide” at the ICJ, which has ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza. According to South Africa, which took the occupation state to the ICJ, Israel is ignoring the court’s orders.

