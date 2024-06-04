Israel right-wingers disrupt Knesset conference on Palestinian statehood

Right-wing lawmakers attempted, on Tuesday, to obstruct a conference organised in the Knesset (Israel’s parliament) to discuss the recognition of a Palestinian State, Anadolu Agency reports.

The conference was initiated by Aida Touma-Sliman, a Knesset member from the Democratic Front for Peace and Equality, known as Hadash.

A statement released by the Front said that “right-wing extremist lawmakers attacked the conference”.

It shared a video showing right-wing lawmakers interrupting the proceedings by shouting.

Among the Israeli lawmakers who sought to obstruct the event was Tally Gotliv, a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud Party, and Zvi Sukkot from Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich’s Religious Zionism Party.

“Despite the feeling that we are living in the worst period in the region’s history, and that our confidence in our ability to progress towards hope and peace is at its lowest, history teaches us that the most difficult wars and conflicts have ended through arduous negotiation efforts that led to political agreements,” Touma-Sliman said a speech to the conference.

“This path (of negotiation) must also be our choice,” she added.

The majority of Israeli Knesset members reject the establishment of a Palestinian State.

In February, 99 out of 120 Knesset members voted in favour of a government decision to reject the unilateral recognition of a Palestinian State.

Last month, Norway, Spain, Ireland and Slovenia recognised Palestine as a State, drawing Israeli condemnation.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since 7 October, 2023 Hamas attack despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire.

More than 36,500 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, the vast majority being women and children, and nearly 83,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Nearly eight months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which in its latest ruling has ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on 6 May.

