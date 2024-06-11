4 Israel soldiers killed in southern Gaza

Four Israeli occupation soldiers have been killed in southern Gaza, the military said today. Army Radio said they were killed in an explosion in a building in the Shabura neighbourhood of Rafah.

The Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades said last night its fighters had “booby-trapped” a building in the Shabura refugee camp in Rafah.

“The Qassam mujahideen were able to detonate a booby-trapped house inside which a Zionist force was holed up … leaving members of the [Israeli] force dead and wounded,” the group said in a statement.

The Times of Israel reported that seven soldiers were also wounded in the blast, five of them seriously.

This brings to 298 the number of occupation soldiers killed after Israel launched its ground operation into Gaza on 27 October.

READ: Israel soldier commits suicide after receiving orders to return to Gaza