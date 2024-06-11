UN: More than 10m displaced by Sudan conflict

More than 10 million Sudanese have been internally displaced by the ongoing civil war in the country, the United Nations International Organisation for Migration (IOM) announced yesterday.

“More than 2 million other people have been driven abroad, mostly to neighbouring Chad, South Sudan and Egypt,” International Organization for Migration spokesman Mohammedali Abunajela was quoted as saying by the Associated Press.

The spokesperson highlighted that the number of displaced persons within Sudan has now surpassed 10 million.

Since mid-April 2023, Sudan has been engulfed in a conflict between the army, led by Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), headed by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti. The war has resulted in over 16,000 deaths and left more than 25 million people in need of humanitarian aid.

There have been increasing calls from the UN and international community to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe in Sudan, which could push millions towards famine and death due to food shortages caused by the fighting that has spread to 12 out of the country’s 18 states.

READ: Sudan Al-Fasher main hospital shut after RSF attack, aid group says