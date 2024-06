'India needs an Israel-like solution to Kashmir' Indian political analyst Anand Ranganathan says India needs an 'Israel-like solution to Kashmir' in an apparent reference to the genocide taking place in Gaza, where Israeli occupation forces are massacring Palestinians, erasing their history and destroying their property. India's nationalist Hindu ruling party has for years sought to subjugate Kashmir's Muslim population, increasing militarisation of the area and revoking the special status, or autonomy, granted to the region.