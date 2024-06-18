Middle East Monitor
Biden’s senior adviser arrives in Beirut to ease tensions along Lebanon-Israel border

June 18, 2024 at 11:25 am

US special envoy Amos Hochstein (L) meets with Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Beirut on 18 June 2024 [-/AFP via Getty Images]

US President Joe Biden’s senior adviser Amos Hochstein arrived in Beirut on Tuesday for an unscheduled visit after visiting Israel to discuss efforts to ease tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border, Anadolu has reported.

According to Lebanon’s official National News Agency, Hochstein arrived at Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport this morning and was schedule to meet Prime Minister Najib Mikati at midday. He has yet to be scheduled for any other meetings in Lebanon.

Hochstein will discuss ways to put an end to the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, local media reported.

During his visit to Israel, he met with senior Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant. Hochstein played a key role in Israel and Lebanon’s maritime boundary agreement, which was signed in October 2022.

