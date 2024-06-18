Hamas slams Israel for burning Rafah crossing facilities

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement has slammed the Israeli occupation army’s burning of the departure hall and other facilities at the Rafah border crossing, rendering it completely inoperable, Quds Press has reported.

In a statement issued on Monday, Hamas described the Israeli army’s actions as “criminal and barbaric” and a “clear war crime” that confirm the ongoing “war of extermination” against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip which requires “international condemnation”.

Hamas has also demanded that the necessary measures are taken to hold the Israeli occupation leaders accountable for their destruction of civilian infrastructure, for no reason other than “their insatiable greed for destruction” as they “increase the suffering” of the Palestinian people.

“The criminal Zionist occupation bears the consequences of this crime, which resulted in cutting off Palestinians’ communication with the outside world and deprives thousands of sick and wounded from travelling abroad for urgent medical treatment,” added the movement.

It urged international action to open the Rafah crossing, facilitate travel, and facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid into the besieged Strip.

READ: Hamas chief says response to ceasefire proposal aligns with UN Security Council resolution