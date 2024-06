Palestinian-German football player gives Palestino shirt to influencer ‘Speed’ 'Free Palestine', was the reply of influencer IShowSpeed when a Palestinian-German footballer gifted him a football shirt of the Chilean team CD Palestino. American YouTuber IShowSpeed, who has over 75 million followers across his social media platforms and has previously voiced his support for Palestine to his fans, met with Nader El-Jindaoui in Berlin during the European championships.