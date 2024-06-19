UN rights chief slams ‘unconscionable death and suffering’ in Gaza

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights warned on Tuesday that “there has been unconscionable death and suffering” in Gaza. Moreover, the situation in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, is “deteriorating significantly,” added Volker Turk.

“More than 120,000 people in Gaza, overwhelmingly women and children, have been killed or injured since 7 October, as a result of the intensive Israeli offensives in addition to the forcible displacement of nearly a million Palestinians, and the prevention of humanitarian aid access” he told member states of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

“As of 15 June,” added Turk, “528 Palestinians, including 133 children, have been killed by [Israeli] security forces or settlers since 7 October, 2023.” Some cases raise “serious concerns about unlawful killings,” he pointed out.

According to UN data, since 7 October the Israeli occupation army has continued its aggression against the besieged Gaza Strip, killing 37,343 Palestinians and wounding 85,372 others, in addition to displacing 1.7 million people.

READ: UN says 39m tonnes of debris generated by Israel’s attacks on Gaza