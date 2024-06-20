Live Conference: World Refugee Day: The Future of Palestinian Refugees

Centre for Afghanistan, Middle East & Africa (CAMEA)

at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI)

in collaboration with

Middle East Monitor (MEMO)

World Refugee Day

The Future of Palestinian Refugees

June 20, 2024

1400 hrs (Pakistan Standard Time)

Moderator: Ms. Amina Khan, Director CAMEA, ISSI

Proposed Programme

1345 hrs – Participants join the webinar

1400 hrs –Introductory Remarks by Ms. Amina Khan, Director CAMEA, ISSI

1410 hrs – Remarks by Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, Director General ISSI

1420 hrs– Remarks by Dr. Nader Al -Turk, Counselor/ Deputy Head of Mission Embassy of the state of Palestine

1430 hrs – Remarks by Dr. Salman Abu Sitta, Founder and President Palestine Land Society

1440 hrs -Remarks by Prof Nur Masalha, Palestinian historian and formerly

Director of the Centre for Religion and History at St. Mary’s University, Twickenham

1450 hrs- Remarks by Dr. Daud Abdullah , Director Middle East Monitor (MEMO)

1500 hrs – Discussion

1520 hrs -Vote of thanks by moderator and end of webinar