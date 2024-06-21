UK Labour Party leader refuses to accept genocide is happening in Gaza Kier Starmer, the leader of the UK's Labour Party, told radio show LBC that he would need to see more evidence before deciding if Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. South Africa has submitted evidence to the International Court of Justice that it claims shows Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. The Labour leader, who is favourite to become prime minister in the UK's July general election, has frustrated pro-Palestine advocates who accuse Starmer of supporting Israel's offensive in the besieged Strip and refusal to condemn Israeli war crimes. The Labour leader has previously said Israel has the right to cut water and electricity to Gaza civilians.