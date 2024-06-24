Middle East Monitor
Israel envoy leaves Colombia after diplomatic ties severed over Gaza genocide

June 24, 2024 at 12:15 pm

A banner is seen as people holding Palestinian flags and banners gather for a Pro-Palestinian demonstration to show their support and to condemn Israeli attacks over Gaza, at Plaza de Bolivar in Bogota, Colombia on February 23, 2024. [Juancho Torres/Anadolu via Getty Images]

The Israeli ambassador to Colombia has left the country after the government in Bogota severed diplomatic relations with Tel Aviv over the occupation state’s genocidal war against the Palestinians in Gaza, the Colombian News Agency has reported.

The agency added that Colombia’s ambassador to Tel Aviv, Margarita Manjarrez, will also end her diplomatic mission at the end of June.

The announcement that the South American country was going to sever its ties with Israel was made by Colombian President Gustavo Petro last month. “The era of genocide and annihilation of a people before our eyes cannot return,” said Petro. “If Palestine dies, humanity dies.”

