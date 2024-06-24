Israel envoy leaves Colombia after diplomatic ties severed over Gaza genocide

The Israeli ambassador to Colombia has left the country after the government in Bogota severed diplomatic relations with Tel Aviv over the occupation state’s genocidal war against the Palestinians in Gaza, the Colombian News Agency has reported.

The agency added that Colombia’s ambassador to Tel Aviv, Margarita Manjarrez, will also end her diplomatic mission at the end of June.

The announcement that the South American country was going to sever its ties with Israel was made by Colombian President Gustavo Petro last month. “The era of genocide and annihilation of a people before our eyes cannot return,” said Petro. “If Palestine dies, humanity dies.”

