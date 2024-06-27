Syrian, Egyptian migrants tortured in Libya detention camp A leaked video appears to show irregular migrants from Egypt and Syria being stripped and humiliated by Libyan security forces who form part of the Anti-Illegal Immigration Agency. The European Union (EU) and UK have entered agreements to pay Libyan authorities to return boats of irregular migrants heading to Europe, this is in spite of Amnesty warning that 'Libya is not a safe port of disembarkation for refugees and migrants' and a CNN report finding that Sub-Saharan migrants were being sold off as slaves.