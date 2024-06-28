US intelligence believes Israel-Hezbollah war closer than ever

A large-scale conflict between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah group could erupt in the coming weeks if a ceasefire agreement in Gaza fails to be reached, the US-based website Politico reported, citing US intelligence estimates.

“US officials are trying to convince both sides to de-escalate — a task that would be significantly easier with a cease-fire in place in Gaza,” the online newspaper added.

However, senior US officials are not confident that Israel and Hamas will reach an agreement on a deal in the near future.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military and Hezbollah have developed combat plans and are seeking additional weapons, according to Politico, citing senior US officials privy to the intelligence information.

The site indicated that both sides have publicly stated their desire to avoid war, but senior US officials are increasingly concerned that intense fighting is likely to occur despite efforts to prevent it.

A senior official said, “The risk is higher now than at any other point in recent weeks,” according to Politico.

