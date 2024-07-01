Anti-Syrian riot breaks out in Turkish city

Residents of Turkiye’s central Kayseri province set fire to Syrian homes, businesses and cars yesterday after a video allegedly showing a Syrian man molesting a seven-year-old girl circulated online.

Police detained 67 people as a result of the unrest, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on X.

Responding the unrest, President Recep Tayyib Erdogan said: “Nothing can be achieved by fuelling xenophobia and hatred of refugees in society.” Blaming the opposition for stoking the racism the fuelled the violence, he continued: “One of the reasons for the tragic event that was caused by a small group in Kayseri yesterday is the poisonous discourse of the opposition.”

Officials said the alleged abuser was arrested while the girl, her siblings and mother were placed under state protection where they would receive psychological support, AP reported.

Anti-migrant sentiment in Turkiye has been rising in recent years, with a number of politicians campaigning for harsher restrictions and for refugees to be returned to Syria.

According to the UN, Turkiye hosts the largest number of refugees worldwide, including more than three million Syrians.

