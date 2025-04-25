Tunisia begins evacuating migrant camps

Tunisian authorities dismantled temporary migrant camps in olive groves in the central eastern parts of the country yesterday, amid a rise in the number of “voluntary” returns of migrants to their home countries.

Units of the National Guard set fire to tents in the camps, which migrants from sub-Saharan African countries had erected.

Houssem Eddine Jebabli, spokesperson for the National Guard, stated that around 2,500 undocumented individuals were forced to leave sites in Hanshir Al-Qarqani, in the Al-Amra area. A further 800 were removed from a camp in Oulad Hamed near Jebniana.

Speaking to the press, Jebabli said: “The state’s strategy is for Tunisia not to be a destination or transit point for irregular migrants. Tunisia is coordinating with countries of origin, host countries and international NGOs to ensure voluntary return.”

According to the authorities, around 20,000 migrants, who have arrived in groups since 2023, set up tents in olive groves in Al-Amra and Jebniana after many of them fled the nearby city of Sfax. Tensions have grown among residents, many of whom have complained about migrants occupying private land.

Several camps were cleared earlier this month following a wave of anti-migrant sentiment on social media.

In 2023, Human Rights Watch (HRW) documented abuses carried out by Tunisian police and military against migrants, including beatings and the use of excessive force, theft of belongings and money and in some cases torture.

Despite this, the EU offered Tunisia an aid package including over €100 million ($112.2 million) if Tunis agrees to help stop migrant boats crossing the Mediterranean and heading for Europe and facilitate the return of migrants from the EU to Tunisia and back to their country of origin. The agreement failed to address the abuses migrants have been subjected to.

Since the deal was signed, critics have taken to social media to criticise Tunisian President Kais Saied, who not only called on security services to take “urgent measures” against the “hordes” of undocumented African migrants earlier this year in a racist speech, but has also jailed opponents and cracked down on freedom of expression.

“Tunisian authorities have abused black African foreigners, fuelled racist and xenophobic attitudes, and forcibly returned people fleeing by boat who risk serious harm in Tunisia,” said refugee and migrant rights researcher at HRW Lauren Seibert at the time.

“By funding security forces who commit abuses during migration control, the EU shares responsibility for the suffering of migrants, refugees and asylum seekers in Tunisia.”

Tunisia remains a major transit point for thousands of migrants and asylum seekers from sub-Saharan Africa trying to reach the Italian coast.

