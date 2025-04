Calling out Gaza genocide at Auschwitz In an act of protest, Igor Dobrowolski stood outside Auschwitz with a sign demanding an end to Israel’s genocide in Gaza - knowing full well the personal and professional cost. 'The biggest respect I can give to that place is to be against genocide in other places' he says. The Polish artist has been using art as a means of resistance. In one performance, he was kneeling for hours in freezing weather to draw attention to the suffering of Palestinians and confront injustice head on. Despite being shunned by galleries and censored on social media, messages of gratitude and support from Palestinians have kept him going. 'We are one blood,' Igor says. 'They are my brothers and sisters.'