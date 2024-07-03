Israel Minister promotes tweet calling for reoccupation of Egypt's Sinai Peninsula

Israel’s far-right Heritage Minister, Amichai Eliyahu, on Wednesday reposted a tweet calling for the reoccupation of Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, Anadolu Agency reports.

The tweet calls on the public to buy a shirt with a printed map of Israel that includes the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and the Sinai Peninsula, with the slogan “Occupation Now”, The Times of Israel newspaper reported.

It advocates for the expansion of Israeli sovereignty into Sinai, southern Lebanon and, eventually, Jordan.

Eliyahu is a member of the Jewish Power Party, headed by far-right National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir.

There was no immediate comment from the extremist minister of his party on the report.

Tension has soared between Egypt and Israel over its military operations in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip near the Egyptian border.

Israel occupied the Sinai Peninsula in the 1967 Middle East war, but the area was returned to Egypt in 1982 under their Camp David peace treaty in 1979.

OPINION: Remembering the Egypt-Israel peace treaty