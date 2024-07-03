Somalia, Ethiopia sign MoU to resolve diplomatic dispute under Turkiye’s mediation

Somalia and Ethiopia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) expressing mutual willingness to resolve their diplomatic dispute, with the efforts taking place under Turkiye’s mediation.

During the first round of discussions between the rival East African states in the Turkish capital, Ankara, on Monday, Ethiopia’s Foreign Minister, Taye Aske Selassie, agreed with his Somali counterpart, Ahmed Moalim Fiqi, on the necessity of reaching a resolution to their ongoing diplomatic dispute.

That dispute was ignited back in January this year when Ethiopia agreed to a deal to lease 20 kilometres of coastline from the breakaway state of Somaliland – which Somalia does not recognise – in exchange for recognition of its independence. The move dug at and further fuelled long-held regional tensions between Mogadishu and Addis Ababa.

Turkiye’s mediation between the two East African nations is the first major effort to resolve their dispute, with Ankara having good relations and strong ties with both.

In a press briefing following the agreement, Turkiye’s Foreign Ministry announced in a joint statement that the Somali and Ethiopian ministers had “reiterated their commitment to the peaceful resolution of differences, and expressed their appreciation to Turkiye for its facilitation, as well as its constructive contributions.”

It added that they “agreed to pursue the ongoing dialogue with a view to resolving their issues and ensuring regional stability.” Turkish Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, also stated that the ministers “agreed to meet in Ankara to have a second round of discussions on the 2nd of September 2024”.

