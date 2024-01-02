Somalia says Ethiopia-Somaliland port deal ‘null and void’

Somalia said today that a pact signed by its breakaway region of Somaliland with Ethiopia allowing the latter to use the Red Sea port of Berbera was “null and void”, adding that it endangered regional stability, Reuters has reported. Somalia also recalled its ambassador to Ethiopia from Addis Ababa for deliberations over the Somaliland port agreement.

Landlocked Ethiopia relies on neighbouring Djibouti for most of its maritime trade. Monday’s agreement, signed in Addis Ababa by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi, would clear the way for Ethiopia to set up commercial marine operations giving it access to a leased military base on the Red Sea, explained Abiy’s National Security adviser Redwan Hussien. The agreement also includes the recognition by Ethiopia of Somaliland as an independent nation in due course.

“Ethiopia’s step… endangers the stability and peace of the region,” said the Somali cabinet after an emergency meeting.

Somaliland has not gained widespread international recognition, despite declaring autonomy from Somalia in 1991. According to Somalia, Somaliland is part of its sovereign territory. Last week, the Somali National News Agency said that the two entities had agreed to restart talks to resolve their disputes, following mediation efforts led by Djibouti.

