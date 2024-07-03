Middle East Monitor
Turkiye: knife wielding man in racist tirade against Arabs

A Turkish man threatened Arab customers at a cafe with a knife, made a far-right gesture and shouted racist expletives at them. The incident, which happened in the neighbourhood of Maslak in Istanbul province, has come at a time of increased hostility towards Arabs in Turkiye. The man, named as Murat Inal, has now been arrested for his threatening and racist attack on the cafe patrons, two of which happened to be prominent Arab businessmen with extensive investments in Turkiye. Inal is also seen making the hand signal of the Grey Wolves, a far-right nationalist organisation in Turkiye.

July 3, 2024 at 2:16 pm

