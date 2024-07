‘Sadly, I’m an anti-Semite’: French comedians do routine about Gaza French comedians satirised how people that support Gaza are often labelled 'anti-Semitic' and 'terrorist supporters' by the media and establishment politicians. At a benefit gig for Gaza, comedians Blanche Gardin and Ameryic Lompret had an audience in Paris roaring with laughter with their sharp critique of how supporters of Israel try to shut down criticism of Israel by accusing pro-Palestine activists of anti-Semitism.