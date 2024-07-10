Bahrain summons head of Shia funeral home after ‘death to Israel’ chants

The Bahraini Shia opposition Al-Wefaq National Islamic Society announced that the security authorities summoned the head of the Sanabis Mourning House and threatened to take action because mourners had chanted against the Israeli occupation and its supporters.

The funeral home posted a video on its official account on X showing a number of Bahrainis chanting, “Death to America, death to Israel.”

في البحرين..

المعزّين يهتفون بـ ( الموت لإسرائيل ، الموت لأمريكا)

في البحرين..

المعزّين يهتفون بـ ( الموت لإسرائيل ، الموت لأمريكا)

السُلطة الحاكمة تستدعي مسؤول المأتم وتحذّره من تَكراره وانّه سيُتخذ الإجراء اللّازم ضده وضد المعزّين🤷‍♂️

Al-Wefaq Society has previously said it considers the Manama government’s decision to join a coalition to protect the interests of the Israeli occupation in the Red Sea “reckless”, adding that such a move “makes it a direct accomplice in the daily shedding of Palestinian blood.”

