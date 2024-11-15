Two Palestinian prisoners die in Israeli custody due to ‘slow death’ policy, says rights groups

Two Palestinian prisoners, Sameeh Eleiwi from Nablus and Anwar Esleem from Gaza, have died in Israeli custody, announced the Palestinian Prisoners’ Commission and the Prisoners Society.

In a joint statement, the two organisations explained that Sameeh Eleiwi, 61, from Nablus, was pronounced dead on 6 November, just six days after being moved by Israeli soldiers from the Ramleh Prison clinic to Assaf Harofeh Hospital.

He had been imprisoned at Ramleh since his detention in October last year and Israeli authorities delayed announcing his death, despite their duty to inform the public.

Moreover, 44-year-old Anwar Esleem, from Gaza, died yesterday during a transfer from Negev Prison to Soroka Hospital after his health had deteriorated rapidly in the days leading to his death.

According to Wafa news agency, both men suffered severe health issues worsened by their imprisonment. Sameeh Eleiwi, who had a history of medical problems, including a benign intestinal tumour that had required multiple surgeries, was scheduled for another surgery at the time of his arrest.

READ: Palestinian leader Khalida Jarrar faces abuse campaign in Israeli custody: Rights group

Despite his deteriorating condition, he endured harsh treatment imposed by Israeli authorities, including being shackled during medical transfers, which further harmed his health.

By August, the Commission’s lawyer observed that Eleiwi had lost over 40 kilograms, struggled to eat and had not received sufficient medical care during his detention in the Israeli jails.

Moreover, Anwar Esleem, detained since December, had no known health issues before his arrest, according to his family. However, his health rapidly declined in Israeli custody due to the reported lack of appropriate medical care, leading to his death.

Both Eleiwi and Esleem had experienced multiple imprisonments by Israeli authorities. Eleiwi, who was married with nine children, had spent nearly a decade in Israeli prisons since 1988. Esleem, also married and a father of four, faced numerous detentions throughout his life.

More than 10,800 Palestinians have been arrested in the Occupied West Bank and Jerusalem since the start of the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza last October. Hundreds more have been killed or wounded by the Israeli occupation forces.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society and the Palestinian Prisoners Affairs Commission condemned their deaths as Israel’s systematic policy of “slow death” against Palestinian prisoners. They stated this policy includes medical negligence, torture and deprivation of essential needs, which have led to the deaths of thousands Palestinian detainees over the years.

Both organisations called for international intervention and accountability, urging an end to the ongoing human rights abuses by Israeli authorities. They further stated that the denial of medical care, physical mistreatment and extreme prison conditions are used as tools of collective punishment against Palestinian detainees, in violation of human rights and international law.

OPINION: Zionist cruelty to Palestinian prisoners