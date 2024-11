Israeli settlers set fire to Palestinian home in occupied West Bank CCTV footage shows Israeli settlers setting fire to a Palestinian home, entering and throwing out furniture from inside the house onto the fire. On the same day, the Israeli settler group torched other homes and cars in violent attacks – no arrests have been made. Settler violence in the occupied West Bank continues to surge, with over 1,500 attacks recorded in the past year—an average of four per day. Ramallah, Nablus, and Hebron are among the hardest-hit areas, often witnessing assaults carried out under military protection