Israel still targeting healthcare system across Gaza, says health ministry

The Israeli occupation forces are still targeting the healthcare system across the Gaza Strip, the Ministry of Health said yesterday. “Dozens of hospitals and medical centres have been destroyed, and they are now inoperable,” added the ministry.

The Director General of Field Hospitals at the Ministry of Health, Dr Marwan Al-Hams, explained that the occupation forces target medical teams deliberately, and have “executed” more than a thousand doctors, nurses and other healthcare personnel.

Hams pointed out that the occupation forces targeted and destroyed the Martyr Mohammed Yusuf Al-Najar Hospital in Rafah using tons of explosives. “This was the only government hospital in Rafah,” he said. “It provided health and medical services to 300,000 people and offered care during the genocide of one and a half million displaced individuals and citizens before the invasion of Rafah.”

Furthermore, he affirmed that the Kamel Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza has been attacked again in the past day or so. He called on the international community and all international and UN organisations to stop this war and genocide against the Palestinian people, protect hospitals and secure medical teams.

The Israeli occupation army is continuing its genocide in the Gaza Strip supported by the US and Europe. Israel continues to bomb civilians with impunity and block the entry of humanitarian aid, leading to malnutrition and starvation, especially in northern Gaza.

The Israel occupation forces have killed 44,000 Palestinians, mainly women and children, and wounded at least 104,000 others. An estimated 11,000 are missing, presumed dead, under the rubble of their homes and other civilian infrastructure destroyed by the apartheid state.

READ: UNRWA advisory committee blocked attempts to dismantle agency, says rights group