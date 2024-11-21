Tunisia: ‘criminalisation’ of protest rights denounced by civil society organisations 

Civil society organisations and international NGOs represented in Tunisia have denounced what they describe as the “criminalisation” of the right to protest and freedom of expression. The move came after the Tunisian authorities “summoned” several activists after they organised protest marches against the constitutional referendum.

“A group of activists were summoned after organising peaceful marches and protest movements in July 2022 to express their rejection of the imposed referendum process regarding the final version of the constitution, which was drafted unilaterally,” said the organisations in a joint statement.

The signatories highlighted the arrest of Jamal Al-Sharif, the Secretary-General of the Local Labour Union in Sbikha, Kairouan Governorate, along with a group of workers. They explained that this was in connection with their union activities and their protest against the arbitrary dismissal of a number of factory workers.

“These judicial measures are part of a systematic policy aimed at restricting the right to peaceful protest, freedom of expression and civil, social and union movements,” said the organisations, adding that such actions are “part of ongoing attempts to intimidate young activists through unwarranted prosecutions.”

Among the signatories were the Tunisian General Labour Union, the Tunisian League of Human Rights, and Euro-Med Rights Monitor. “The individuals who have been summoned for questioning by the Anti-Criminality Unit are now labelled as suspects due to their participation in protest movements on 18 July 2022 on Avenue Habib Bourguiba,” they said.

In May, the Tunisian authorities arrested ten people, including lawyers, journalists, activists and officials from civil society organisations.

