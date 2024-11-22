Australia refuses to receive former Israeli minister

Israeli media reported that Australia denied entry to former Israeli Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked due to her opposition to the establishment of a Palestinian state.

According to the Israeli website Ynet, Shaked stated that Australia refused to grant her a visa. She criticised the Australian government, describing it as an extremist, anti-Israel, pro-Palestinian government, with some members being antisemitic.

“Because of my opposition to a Palestinian state, they won’t allow me to visit and engage in strategic dialogue between our countries. These are dark days for Australian democracy, and this government has chosen the wrong side of history,” Ynet reported, citing Shaked.

